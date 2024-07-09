Regulatory news:

As at 30 June 2024, under the liquidity contract entered into between Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

26,400 Tikehau Capital shares

1,307,969.00 euros in cash.

During the first semester 2024:

Number of transactions on buy side: 3,628

Traded volume on buy side: 337,347 shares for 7,096,330.87 euros

Number of transactions on sell side: 3,659

Traded volume on sell side: 342,630 shares for 7,240,321.23 euros

As a reminder:

in the previous half-year update as at 31 December 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 31,683 Tikehau Capital shares and 1,163,978.00 euros in cash;

during the second semester 2023: Number of transactions on buy side: 3062 Traded volume on buy side: 252,121 shares for 5,339,390.67 euros Number of transactions on sell side: 3,000 Traded volume on sell side: 238,938 shares for 5,046,649.18 euros



as at 24 January 2022, date of entry into force of the current liquidity agreement, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 15,000 Tikehau Capital shares and 1,646,000 euros in cash.

The implementation of the liquidity agreement is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €44.4 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2024).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.2 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2023), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 778 employees (at 31 March 2024) across its 16 offices in Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

