

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - In line with Keir Starmer's promise to meet with all metro mayors in his first week as UK Prime Minister, all regional Mayors in England will come together in 10 Downing Street Tuesday to begin the process of shifting power out of Westminster through a major program of devolution.



In their first round table, the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner will continue putting into practice the commitment for a reset in relationships between central and regional governments, said the Prime Minister's Office.



Leaders will come together to discuss a new partnership approach and agree early actions needed to scale up devolution and empower regions to deliver change for their communities, helping to unlock economic growth and tackle regional inequality.



'By resetting these crucial relationships and putting more power in the hands of local leaders, I'm determined to make sure they have the support they need to play their part in delivering economic growth in every part of the country,' Starmer said ahead of the meeting.



Angela Rayner alleged that for too long a Westminster government has tightly gripped control and held back opportunities and potential for towns, cities and villages across the UK. 'It's time to take back control, and this new government is focused on setting that potential free, with a full reset of our relationship with local government.'



The Deputy Prime Minister will use the meeting to mark the beginning of the process of establishing Local Growth Plans across the country. She will call on mayors to identify local specialisms, and contribute to work on a national industrial strategy.



