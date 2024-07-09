

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - TAIT, Monday announced that the Private Equity business at Goldman Sachs Alternatives will acquire a majority stake in the company from affiliates of Providence Equity Partners. The financial aspects of the deal were not disclosed.



The collaboration with Goldman Sachs is expected to open up new opportunities and reinforce TAIT's position to grow its global footprint and offerings.



TAIT said Goldman Sachs will bring a global platform, deep experience in the media, entertainment, and technology sectors, and other value creation resources.



