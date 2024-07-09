The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares

July 09

9 July 2024

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Redemption of Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders can request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") (the "Redemption Facility"). The operation of the Redemption Facility is entirely at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). The deadline for the 31 May 2024 Redemption Point was 1 May 2024.

At the Redemption Point, the Board resolved to effect the Redemption using the redemption pool method set out in the Company's articles of association (the "Articles"), pursuant to which the Company divided its assets and liabilities into two pools:

(i) the redemption pool, consisting of cash, assets and liabilities attributable to the 82,147,477 Ordinary Shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were made; and

(ii) all the other cash, assets and liabilities remained attributable to the continuing shareholders and have continued to be managed in accordance with the current investment policy.

The assets of the Redemption Pool have now been realised in full.

The Redemption Price per Ordinary Share equals the aggregate cash received by the Company upon the realisation of the Redemption Pool, after deducting the costs of the redemption, and a pro-rata share of the costs and expenses of the Company not attributable to a particular pool, divided by the number of Redemption Shares.

The Redemption Price for the 31 May 2024 Redemption Point is 94.86 pence per redeemed Ordinary Share including dividends and bank interest received. This capital will be paid by the Company to the Registrar without delay and despatched to Redemption shareholders on or around 24 July 2024.

Defined terms in the announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Articles, a copy of which may be obtained from the Company Secretary.

