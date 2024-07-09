Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) ("Kovo" or the "Company") today announced that Mr. Greg Noble has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and that the Board of Directors has selected Brenner Adams to succeed Mr. Noble as interim CEO.

During his tenure, Mr. Noble led the Company's public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and oversaw several acquisitions and operational efficiencies that grew the company from $1.7M to $10.0M from Fiscal 2019 to Fiscal 2023. Whereas Mr. Noble is departing as CEO, he has signed a long-term contract to provide M&A consulting services for the Company. "KOVO is now well positioned as an acquisition engine for continued growth into the future and I look forward to assisting the team in finding new and valuable RCM targets to purchase," stated Noble.

Stepping into the CEO position, Brenner Adams is an international executive with a robust background in business development, marketing, and product leadership who significantly impacted the healthcare industry during his tenure as Chief Innovation Officer at Med USA, a Revenue Cycle Management and Credentialing Services company. Additionally, Adams helped launch two successful spinoffs, with one securing public state funding in the process. The Board believes Adams is well-equipped to ensure a seamless transition and continue the company's aggressive growth trajectory.

"We extend our gratitude to Greg for his leadership and unwavering dedication during his tenure as CEO and we are confident in Brenner's ability to continue the Company's growth and excellence in all aspects during this transitional period and beyond," said Peter Bak, Kovo's Chairman of the Board.

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo HealthTech Corporation is a growing healthcare technology company that specializes in Billing-as-a-Service offering SaaS-style recurring revenue contracts and software for more than 2250 US healthcare providers. Kovo helps healthcare providers digitally track and manage complex patient care registration, services, billing and payments in a seamless way. Currently, through its clients, Kovo processes over $250 million CAD ($200M USD) in annual billing transactions for more than 3.5 million patients. By offering effective billing practices, Kovo helps healthcare practitioners get paid so they can focus on offering quality care. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co.

For more information:

Peter Bak, Board Chair

investors@kovo.co

1-866-558-6777

