

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Vermont Department of Health has confirmed another case of measles in the state.



The officials said that the latest case is linked to a case from Hanover, New Hampshire, which was reported in late June.



The infected person was a passenger on the northbound Dartmouth Coach bus that traveled from New York City to Hanover on July 3.



Officials urged public to monitor for symptoms and get vaccinated against measles, noting that the infected person was unvaccinated.



'Measles is a highly contagious but preventable disease,' New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a statement.



'The 2-dose measles vaccine provides lifelong protection in most people, and it is the best protection against measles and complications of infection. Anybody who is not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider about completing the vaccine series.'



