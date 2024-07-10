

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced that Jack Hartung, who has been with the company for about 25 years, will retire effective March 31, 2025. He has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2002.



The company also said that Adam Rymer, a 15-year Chipotle veteran will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, beginning January 1, 2025. Rymer joined Chipotle in 2009 and currently serves as Vice President of Finance, overseeing its Corporate Finance, Field Finance and Investor Relations functions.



In addition, Jamie McConnell will assume the role of Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer on January 1, 2025, reporting to Rymer. She currently serves as Vice President, Controller, with responsibility for the Corporate Accounting, Financial Reporting, Tax, Internal Audit, Accounting Shared Services, Licensing and Payroll functions.



