

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Vallourec S.A. (VLOWD.PK, VLOUF.PK), a French tubular solutions provider, said on Wednesday that it has bagged a contract from TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to supply almost 5,000 tons of OCTG solutions and associated services for the Kaminho deepwater project on Block 20, 100 km off the coast of Angola.



Vallourec will supply its range of VAM connections and use CLEANWELL, its more environmentally-friendly, dope-free solution.



The Group will also provide its offshore expertise via VAM field service as well as its tubular management services offering.



This involves managing the inspection and preparation of tubes before they leave for the drilling platform, and on their return to the storage area.



The products will be manufactured at Vallourec plants in France, Brazil, and Indonesia.



