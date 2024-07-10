

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L), a residential property developer, Wednesday said it expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ended June 30, 2024 to be slightly higher than its previous expectations.



'We have delivered a strong operational performance in what has been another challenging year and, as a result, we expect to deliver FY24 adjusted profit before tax slightly ahead of our previous expectations,' the company said in a statement.



Total home completion for the year was at the upper end of the company's guidance range at 14,004, but down from 17,206 last year.



Total average selling price for the year was nearly 307,000 pounds, lower than 319,600 pounds a year ago.



Full-year results are scheduled to be reported on September 4.



