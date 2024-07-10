

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Impax Asset Management has entered into an agreement to acquire the European assets of SKY Harbor Capital Management, a fixed income manager. Impax said the acquisition marks an important step in its strategy to expand fixed income business and follows the agreement to acquire the assets of Absalon Capital Management.



Based in Greenwich, CT, SKY Harbor is a specialist investment firm focused on the management of fixed income corporate high yield securities and leveraged loans for institutional investors, private wealth advisers and multi-asset managers.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX