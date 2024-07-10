Colliers EMEA Limited: Colliers agrees partnership in Switzerland to strengthen European presence

Multi-disciplinary team adds depth in major European market

LONDON and ZURICH, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, is set to fortify its European presence through a partnership agreement with SPGI Zurich AG. This strategic alignment will see the Switzerland-based commercial property advisor join Colliers' expansive EMEA platform as an affiliate.?



SPGI Zurich, a company of the Intercity Group founded in 1954, has over 25 employees in Zurich and Basel. This partnership brings a team of leading professionals with long-standing expertise in international and local markets to Colliers. SPGI Zurich's services cover all real estate requirements and include capital markets, landlord representation, tenant representation, occupier services, valuation, and consulting, with specialisms in retail, office, and industrial & logistics asset classes.

Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO | Colliers EMEA, said of the partnership: "This strategic expansion not only strengthens Colliers' footprint in central and western Europe but also aligns us with an established and highly reputable team that shares our core values. I am confident that this collaboration will unlock greater opportunities for our clients and our combined EMEA teams."?

The leadership team at SPGI Zurich AG includes:?

Robert Hauri, Co-Owner & CEO

Dr Martin Greiner, Head of Investment Advisory & Deputy CEO

Natalia Ignatova, Head of Tenant Representation

Gabriela Brandenberg, Head of Offices and Retail

Robert Hauri, CEO Intercity Group and Co-Owner & CEO SPGI Zurich AG, added: "This partnership will enhance the services we offer to our domestic and international investor and occupier clients in Switzerland. We are excited to leverage Colliers' global reach, established infrastructure, and industry leadership to drive our growth, increase our market share, and enhance our client service capabilities and career opportunities for our team."

In conjunction with agreeing on this partnership, SPGI Zurich is expanding its presence in Switzerland to include Lausanne and Geneva. When finalised, Colliers' presence in Switzerland will encompass Zurich, Basel, Lausanne, and Geneva.

SPGI Zurich AG, which previously held an affiliate agreement with Cushman and Wakefield, will commence its rebranding to Colliers Switzerland following this announcement.?

