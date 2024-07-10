Deal sees Statkraft portfolio of solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) rise to 1,425 MW in Great Britain. The company also has multiple gigawatts of contracted flexible capacity on the British grid. Statkraft has signed a 10-year PPA and optimization agreement for an 80 MW solar farm and 8 MW battery storage in Yorkshire, England. Scurf Dyke Solar Farm is one of the largest solar installations in the United Kingdom. The Norwegian generator signed the PPA deal with international investor FP Lux Group, a renewable energy fund advised by re:cap, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of FP Lux Group parent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...