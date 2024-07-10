

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German automajor BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Wednesday weak vehicle deliveries in its second quarter, despite strong growth in fully-electric vehicles and upper premium segment.



In total, the BMW Group delivered 618,826 vehicles of the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands in the quarter, down 1.3 percent from last year.



BMW brand deliveries grew 2.2 percent from last year to 565,553 vehicles, while MINI deliveries fell 27.6 percent to 51,979 units, and Rolls-Royce deliveries dropped 16 percent to 1,294 units.



However, BMW Group electrified deliveries climbed 8.5 percent from last year to 146,483 units, and the growth was 22.2 percent in BMW Group BEV vehicles.



BMW Motorrad deliveries were 66,638 units, up 2.6 percent from the prior year.



All regions, except Americas, recorded weak deliveries in the quarter.



Regarding the outlook, BMW Group said it is looking forward to the second half of 2024 with confidence, underpinned by the full availability of the BMW 5 Series models, as well as the ongoing market launch of the New MINI Family.



In Germany, BMW shares were trading at 87.04 euros, down 0.8 percent.



