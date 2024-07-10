Newly established affiliate in Greece demonstrates Daiichi Sankyo's ongoing commitment to serve as many people living with cancer as possible

In Greece, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death among women and lung cancer among men 1

Greece's geographical location offers a unique opportunity to facilitate regional cooperation across Europe

Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) today announced that it has opened a new affiliate for its oncology business in Athens, Greece. The establishment highlights the company's strong commitment to addressing treatment needs of people living with cancer in the European region. Thomais Konstantopoulou has been appointed Country Manager, Daiichi Sankyo Greece Single Member S.A.

"We are very happy to open yet another new affiliate in Europe to bring our innovative medicines to patients who can benefit from them. To have representation in a country is the best way of doing this," said Thomais Konstantopoulou, Country Manager, Daiichi Sankyo Greece. "Our decision to establish a presence in Greece stems from our deep-rooted commitment to serving as many patients with cancer as possible with our innovative portfolio, aiming to improve outcomes and quality of life. It also is linked to a continuous effort of multiple stakeholders that elevates oncology in the country's healthcare agenda and promotes active dialogue. Daiichi Sankyo is investing in Greece, which aligns with the country's ambition to create conditions that foster innovation, talent retention, technology advancement and economic growth. We are focused on advancing meaningful innovation and creating jobs in a sustainable manner."

Daiichi Sankyo has affiliates in 14 European countries, alongside representations in Norway, Finland, Sweden and Luxembourg. Europe has always been a focus for the company's medicines, as well as a key region for continuous investment. With 20 research and development sites across 12 countries, Daiichi Sankyo utilizes a global network to drive innovation. Currently, the company is focused on developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), which are targeted cancer medicines that combine target-specificity and anti-tumor activity in a single molecule.

"From pursuing new medicines and new methods of drug discovery and delivery to achieving excellence throughout our organization by continuously examining new ideas, innovation is paramount for all we do," said Dr. Dimitrios Krikelis, Head of Medical Affairs, Daiichi Sankyo Greece. "Even before the establishment of the Greek affiliate, Daiichi Sankyo has been partnering with the local oncology community through our clinical development program. We are fortunate to have physicians with a wealth of clinical expertise and a vibrant research community in Greece."

Daiichi Sankyo aims to be an active contributor to the Greek healthcare ecosystem by partnering with the scientific community, governmental organizations and patient advocacy groups in order to provide value to patients, healthcare professionals and health authorities.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo is an innovative global healthcare company contributing to the sustainable development of society that discovers, develops and delivers new standards of care to enrich the quality of life around the world. With more than 120 years of experience, Daiichi Sankyo leverages its world-class science and technology to create new modalities and innovative medicines for people with cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases with high unmet medical need. For more information, please visit www.daiichi-sankyo.eu

