

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced that the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Italy will provide Ukraine with the equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems to counter Russia's relentless attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian and critical infrastructure.



Delivering opening remarks at NATO summit, Biden said that in the coming months, the United States and its partners intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of additional tactical air defense systems, including NASAMS, HAWKs, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS, and Gepard systems.



In a strongly worded speech addressing NATO leaders in Washington DC, Biden promised additional military support by the U.S. Government.



'The United States will make sure that when we export critical air defense interceptors, Ukraine goes to the front of the line. They will get this assistance before anyone else gets it.'



'Ukraine will receive hundreds of additional interceptors over the next year, helping protect Ukrainian cities against Russian missiles and Ukrainian troops facing air attacks on the front lines.'



Biden said the United States and nearly two dozen Allied partners have signed the bilateral security agreements with Ukraine and more countries will follow.



Russia is failing in this war, according to Biden. 'More than two years into Putin's war of choice, his losses are staggering: more than 350,000 Russian troops dead or wounded; nearly 1 million Russians, many of them young people, have left Russia because they no longer see a future in Russia.'



He accused that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants 'nothing less than Ukraine's total subjugation; and to wipe Ukraine off the map.'



Biden claimed that NATO is better resourced than it ever has been, and stronger than ever, 'because this moment in history calls for our collective strength.'



Biden presented the outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor awarded by the United States.



Leaders of 32 NATO countries, foreign and defense ministers, representatives from partner nations and the European Union, and members of Congress attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 NATO Summit, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Western defense alliance.



