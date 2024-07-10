

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic senator Michael Bennet says he doesn't believe President Joe Biden can win the 2024 presidential election after his below-par performance at the debate with his Republican rival Donald Trump last month.



'Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election, and maybe win it by a landslide, and take with him the Senate and the House,' he said in an interview with CNN Tuesday.



'So for me, this isn't a question about polling. It's not a question about politics. It's a moral question about the future of our country,' he added.



The Senator from Colorado alleged that the White House has done nothing to really demonstrate that they have a plan to win this election.



Bennet did not demand Biden's withdrawal from the race, but said his voters have 'deep concerns' about Biden's chances of getting re-elected.



'Voters continue to be deeply concerned by Donald Trump and his harmful agenda, and the more we engage and reach out to voters, the more they support President Biden,' CNN quoted Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz as saying in response to Bennet's remarks.



Also on Tuesday, Democrat Rep Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey urged Biden to step out of the campaign for re-election, saying the stakes were 'too high.'



He is the latest among a growing number of Democratic lawmakers who have raised their voice against Biden as the party's choice of the candidate.



