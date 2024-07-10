ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, has been honoured in the first half of 2024 with a number of leading business and industry awards recognising the company's leadership position in the clinical research industry, in addition to its efforts in inclusion, sustainability and as an employer of choice.

At the CRO Leadership Awards 2024, ICON was recognised for its excellence in clinical research in all categories. The awards are based on direct feedback from sponsors that CROs have worked with over the last 18 months. ICON also received Individual Attribute Awards in the areas of data quality, meeting project timelines, operational excellence, technology for access to data, and therapeutic expertise.

ICON was also recognised for its technology solutions at the Citeline 2024 awards, which showcase excellence in clinical trial design and technological advancements. ICON's AI solution, Cassandra, won for Excellence in Use of Real-World Data/Evidence. Citeline judges praised Cassandra as an "innovative and pragmatic system to help trial sponsors predict future post-marketing regulatory requirements and develop strategies to mitigate or eliminate those requirements early-on in their programs".

The company was named Clinical Research Company of the Year at the PharmaTimes International Clinical Researcher of the Year awards. The awards are designed to challenge, recognise and reward the talent and passion of industry and academic researchers. Overall, ICON boasted over 50 employees who received gold, silver and bronze awards or who were nominated as finalists.

ICON's site network, Accellacare, was named Best Clinical Trial Network at the 2024 Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards. These awards recognise outstanding efforts and positive contributions of organisations and individuals in the vaccine industry.

Recently acquired by ICON, HumanFirst, a company that enables better selection and integration of digital health technologies in clinical trials, was named Best Clinical Trial Technology Solution Provider at the 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. These awards recognise the top companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness and medtech industries.

ICON's Creative Digital Services and Global Medical Communications teams were winners of a 2024 Viddy Award. They received a Gold Award in the Non-Broadcast Short Form Web Videos category.

Acknowledging the progress the company has made through its ICON Cares program, the company was named the Social Equality Business of the Year at the 2024 PwC Business Post Sustainable Business Awards. ICON was one of a record number of 150+ applicants to the awards, which are a benchmark for excellence in ESG-related business practices. Furthermore, ICON was included as one of Europe's Climate Leaders in 2024, as compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with data provider Statista. The list comprises European companies that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2017 and 2022 and fulfilled further climate-related criteria including transparency of reporting, reduction of absolute emissions and further collaborations and commitments.

In recognition of its foundation and impact in Ireland, ICON was named as one of the best workplaces to grow your career in the country, featuring on LinkedIn's Top Companies list. This year's 20 honourees have all invested in attracting and retaining employees in a competitive Irish market.

Steve Cutler, CEO, ICON commented: "These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation of every employee at ICON. I am proud of our achievements, which reinforce our commitment to delivering value to our customers and our people and driving the future of clinical research."

A full list of ICON's industry awards can be viewed at www.iconplc.com/awards.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 41,150 employees in 102 locations in 54 countries as at March 31, 2024. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

