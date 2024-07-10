

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the damage sustained from the hurricane that ripped through Texas' Gulf Coast and Houston earlier this week.



The declaration follows consultations with Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.



'With this Major Disaster Declaration in place, we will provide life-saving and life-sustaining activities, and any other Federal resource that Texas needs,' he said in a statement.



Hurricane Beryl's wind and rain brought flooding and power outages across the Texas coast and further inland Monday.



The greatest concern now is the power outages and extreme heat that is impacting thousands of Texans.



The White House said 800,000 people have had power restored overnight, and another 1 million more are expected to get power back.



The federal government has offered generators to help reduce the impact of the power outages.



FEMA warned residents of Texas recovering from Hurricane Beryl to take precautions as they assess their damage and begin to clean up. 'With millions of people still without power, residents should be aware of the dangers of extreme heat. As the storm continues to move northeast across the Midwest, those in Beryl's path should remain vigilant and listen to their local officials,' it said in a press release.



'Beryl remains a strong storm with the potential for flooding -- it is important to not underestimate the storm as it heads northeast. Residents in the states along its path should have a plan, check on family members and be aware of potential risks, including flash floods, river flooding and tornadoes.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX