Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI), a leader in clean technology and power conversion solutions, proudly announces the launch of a testing and demonstration program for its latest Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) technology application. This initiative showcases a prototype designed to highlight the value of Hillcrest's ZVS technology in power factor correction.

"Over the past few months, several clients have inquired about our industry-leading ZVS technology for improving power factor correction," said Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies. "We are currently in discussions with five customers who have requested demonstrations. This new prototype allows us to showcase the superior efficiency and cost-saving potential of our ZVS technology in this new application."

New Benefits for Power Factor Correction

Power factor measures how effectively electrical power is converted into useful work. A high power factor means more useful power is available, while a low power factor means more power is wasted as reactive power, which does not do useful work. This imbalance can increase energy costs and reduce the working capacity of electrical systems.

Power factor correction (PFC) is often incorporated into electrical equipment to increase the amount of electrical power available for useful work. Deploying Hillcrest's ZVS technology in PFC applications is expected to improve the operating capacity, performance, and lifespan of grid-connected electrical equipment. It will also allow for a reduction in the size of filtering components, resulting in substantial operating and capital cost savings. For grid operators, Hillcrest's ZVS-enabled PFC solution offers better power quality and improved grid stability.

Hillcrest's ZVS technology has already demonstrated next-generation capabilities in EV traction inverters. These same capabilities are now being translated into substantial new benefits for PFC applications, such as:

Efficiency exceeding 99% , surpassing conventional power conversion solutions.

, surpassing conventional power conversion solutions. Significant reduction in electromagnetic interference (EMI) , allowing for a reduction in costly filters and other protective components.

, allowing for a reduction in costly filters and other protective components. Enhanced power quality , resulting in better performance and reliability of power systems as well as improved grid stability.

, resulting in better performance and reliability of power systems as well as improved grid stability. Substantial cost savings, achieved through a reduction in the size of filters and other system components.

"Power factor correction is needed in nearly everything connected to the electric grid, including renewable energy generation and storage, EV onboard chargers and charging stations, data centers, and various industrial applications," Currie continued. "We aim to accelerate our go-to-market strategy by leveraging the ease of integrating our ZVS technology into these existing electrical systems."

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI". For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

