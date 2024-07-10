

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit.



The two leaders are scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, where the NATO sessions are being held. It will take place just before the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.



The meeting is aimed 'to discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself from Russian aggression,' the White House said.



This will be the third meeting between both presidents in recent weeks, following their sit-down in France and also a sit-down at the G7 in Italy.



'It will further demonstrate the strength of the partnership between our counties,' White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.



The NATO summit opened with five nations, including the United States, offering to provide Ukraine with the equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems to counter Russia's relentless attacks on Ukrainian cities.



More military support is expected in the meeting.



