

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Health Organization has introduced an online platform called MeDevIS, the first global open access clearing house for information on medical devices.



MeDevIS, or Medical Devices Information System, is designed to support governments, regulators and users in their decision-making on selection, procurement and use of medical devices for diagnostics, testing and treatment of diseases and health conditions.



The MeDevIS platform includes 2301 types of medical devices used for a broad-ranging health issues, including reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health, noncommunicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes as well as infectious diseases such as Covid-19.



'We aim to provide a one stop shop of international information, which can be invaluable for those making decisions on life-saving medical technologies, especially in resource-limited settings, and to improve access,' said Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.



Currently, more than 10000 different medical devices are being used for protection, prevention, diagnostics, treatment or rehabilitation of health issues globally.



WHO said there are multiple, separate sources of information produced by major international organizations, regulatory bodies, and donor agencies, making it difficult for users to discern and utilize the most reliable data. In MeDevIS, users can check devices they require, including type, level of health care systems to support the device (such as community or specialized hospitals), scope of the device, and infrastructure required, among other categories.



MeDevIS replaces paper-based literature search across multiple publications with non-standard device names which can add to the complexity.



