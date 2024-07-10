

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is up over 90% at $4.86. NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is up over 73% at $5.65. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) is up over 47% at $1.13. Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is up over 27% at $3.65. Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) is up over 21% at $9.00. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is up over 17% at $14.57. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) is up over 10% at $1.82. Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) is up over 10% at $1.77. Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) is up over 10% at $1.69. LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) is up over 9% at $4.50. Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) is up over 7% at $2.00. Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is up over 6% at $8.95.



In the Red



LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) is down over 27% at $5.68. SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) is down over 20% at $1.93. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is down over 17% at $14.83. Stardust Power Inc. (SDST) is down over 17% at $8.55. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) is down over 15% at $10.71. Shineco, Inc. (SISI) is down over 13% at $3.88. 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is down over 11% at $16.20. AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) is down over 9% at $8.70. GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI) is down over 9% at $1.64. Anew Medical, Inc. (WENA) is down over 8% at $1.56. Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is down over 7% at $3.20.



