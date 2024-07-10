

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF.PK), Wednesday announced an increase in forecast for EBITDA margin, and return on capital employed or ROCE for the fiscal year 2024, citing positive operating performance of the company during the first half of the year.



The German company now expects EBITDA margin, before restructuring expenses, to be between 14.9 and 15.2 percent, compared to the previously estimated 14.5 to 14.8 percent.



Also, GEA has increased ROCE outlook to 32 to 35 percent, whereas previously it was expected to be between 29 and 34 percent.



The company confirmed the guidance for organic revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent.



'We are pleased with the positive development in the first half of the year,' said CEO Stefan Klebert. 'We have already achieved our ambitious Mission 26 financial targets two years earlier than planned. We are proud of this and look to the second half of the year with confidence.'



