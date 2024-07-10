Comcast Corporation: Celebrating Our Continued Commitment to DE&I

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / At Comcast, embracing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and fostering a culture of belonging is at the heart of our company culture. Since Ralph J. Roberts founded Comcast 60 years ago, creating a workplace where everyone is welcomed and supported has been part of our success and remains core to who we are today.

From our dedicated teammates to the innovations we develop and the stories we tell, the products, content, and experiences we provide bring people together to connect them to moments that matter.

As part of our unwavering commitment to ensure all our employees feel valued, respected and celebrated, our organization comes together annually for DE&I Day. This year marked our 5th anniversary of teams gathering around the globe to celebrate our longstanding commitment and take part in a curated program focused on learning, sharing and storytelling to build a deeper understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Our employee broadcast featured a keynote conversation with Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning actor, writer, and producer Taraji P. Henson and drew in tens of thousands of teammates from around the world, whether they connected virtually or as part of hundreds of in-person watch parties and special events.

Allyship in Action

As part of DE&I Day each year, employees engage in a shared learning designed to help everyone contribute to our shared commitment to a more inclusive workplace for all.

This year's theme, "Allyship in Action," focused on the specific actions we can all take to be better teammates at work. Our program centered around the unique stories of teammates who lead inclusively and practice allyship both in the workplace and in their communities.

Continuous learning, both as individuals and as an organization, is all about being open-minded, asking questions, and caring for each other. It's the simple concepts of listening, valuing feedback and insights, and acting on them.

We are one team, and with a shared growth mindset - we can do amazing things together!

I can't wait to see more ways our teammates demonstrate allyship in action and how our collective learning and growth will continue to shape our organization over the next five years and beyond.

Loren Hudson is Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Comcast.





