

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, the European Commission announced the approval of Dutch and French support measures of 10.4 billion euros to Air France-KLM SA (AFRAF.PK).



The Commission had initially approved the aid in May and July 2020 under the State aid COVID Temporary Framework, but it was annulled by the General Court in December 2023 and February 2024, stating that 'the Commission erred in considering Air France and KLM to be the sole beneficiaries of respectively the French and Dutch State aid measures'.



'In the present decision, the Commission has re-assessed the measures with the Air France-KLM Group as the beneficiary of both the French and Dutch measures and come to the conclusion that they would also be compatible with the COVID Temporary Framework or directly with the Treaty', the Commission stated.



Air France-KLM welcomed the new decision, but noted that the decision has no impact on the appeals lodged by the European Commission, Air France, KLM, and Air France-KLM against the judgments of the General Court of the EU.



The company said, 'The Court of Justice of the European Union has still to decide on these appeals.'



