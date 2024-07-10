

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marty Kedian, a 59-year-old resident of Massachusetts, underwent a remarkable first-of-a-kind larynx transplant that led to him regaining the ability to speak after facing a rare type of cancer known as chondrosarcoma which affected his larynx.



Following a groundbreaking 21-hour surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona on February 29, Kedian received a transplant not only for his cancerous larynx but also for his pharynx, upper trachea, esophagus, thyroid glands, blood vessels, and nerves, marking a significant milestone in the field of medical science. This operation was part of a new clinical trial aimed at making such life-changing surgeries more accessible to patients, particularly those with cancer, the leading cause of larynx loss.



The Mayo Clinic highlighted that the current study is limited to nine additional participants, but the knowledge gained from this research could greatly enhance the practices involved in these intricate transplants. Medical professionals closely monitored Kedian's progress and noted a continuous improvement in his breathing capacity. Four months post-surgery, he exhibited the ability to speak with his new voice, swallow, and breathe independently, signifying the success of the procedure.



This surgery is particularly significant as there had only been three recorded larynx transplants in the United States at the time, none of which had been performed on a cancer patient prior to Kedian's case. Dr. David Lott, the chairman of head and neck surgery at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, expressed the institution's commitment to pushing boundaries safely and ethically, asserting the importance of the trial in establishing larynx transplants as a viable treatment option. Medical professionals believe that the insights gained from this clinical trial may eventually enable more individuals who struggle to breathe, swallow, or speak due to larynx issues to benefit from similar surgeries, marking a significant advancement in the field of medical science.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX