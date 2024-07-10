

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) announced a special promotion for its U.S. and Canada locations. Customers who purchase cold, handcrafted beverages on Wednesday, July 10, will receive a complimentary limited-edition reusable straw, subject to availability.



This offer applies to in-store purchases, orders through the Starbucks app, or delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.



The reusable straw, featuring a vibrant rainbow-colored design, is specifically designed to fit with the Starbucks cold cup lid and most reusable Starbucks cold cups. This initiative is aligned with Starbucks' broader commitment to sustainability and aims to boost sales potentially.



In response to a challenging quarter, Starbucks has intensified its promotional activities, including introducing a new 'Pairings Menu' on Tuesdays, as reported by CNN. This menu offers discounted combinations of drinks and breakfast items and is part of the company's effort to stimulate spending and attract customers concerned about rising fast food prices.



