

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hensoldt AG (HAGHY), a German firm focused on sensor technologies for protection and surveillance, said that Celia Pelaz will resign from her position as a member of the Management Board of the company at the end of August 31, 2024 and leave the company.



Celia Pelaz has been a member of the Management Board of Hensoldt since July 1, 2021, initially as Chief Strategy Officer and since April 1, 2024 as Chief Operating Officer.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX