

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Frasers Group has boosted its stake in Hugo Boss, now holding about 5.63 million shares of common stock (7.99% of total share capital) and about 9.72 million shares through put options (13.81% of total share capital).



After factoring in the net premium received, Frasers Group's total exposure related to its acquired interests in Hugo Boss-comprising common stock at the closing share price on July 10, 2024-is about 490 million euros or around 415 million pounds.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX