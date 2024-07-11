

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GDP and foreign trade data from the UK and final inflation from Germany are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures.



The UK economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month in May after remaining flat in April. Economists forecast industrial output to rebound 0.3 percent in May, in contrast to the 0.9 percent fall in the prior month. The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 15.6 billion compared to -GBP19.6 billion in April.



In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for June. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation softened to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent in May. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.



At 6.00 am ET, Ireland's final consumer price data is due for June.



At 8.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research publishes UK monthly GDP tracker for June.



