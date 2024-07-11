Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - ForCrowd European Licence

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

11 July 2024

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Forcrowd Update

The Board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) is pleased to provide an update on its investee company, Forcrowd Srl ("Forcrowd"), the Italian equity-crowdfunding platform, in which it holds a 41% stake.

Forcrowd has recently secured registration with the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") as an authorised provider of crowdfunding services per Regulation (EU) 2020/1503 with resolution 23169. This registration was achieved through a rigorous application process conducted via CONSOB (the Italian financial market regulatory authority) and the Bank of Italy (the Italian Central Bank). Forcrowd has obtained authorisation to extend its crowdfunding licence across all EU jurisdictions ("EU Passport"). The EU Passport enables Forcrowd to offer its crowdfunding services - specifically hosting campaigns and raising funds through investors - in other EU member states, following a direct request to the relevant member state authority.

The successful EU Passport application was supported by professional advisors such as Grant Thornton Financial Advisory Services Srl that have been instrumental in assisting Forcrowd throughout the process and will continue to provide support.

Following the complex ESMA authorisation process, Forcrowd is now planning to relaunch its crowdfunding activities, with several campaigns already in the pipeline and scheduled for launch in the second half of 2024.

Forcrowd's planned crowdfunding campaigns will focus primarily on two sectors:

Real Estate: supporting renovation, redevelopment and energy efficiency of private and commercial properties.

Energy: promoting sustainable growth through transition to renewable energy using innovative solutions and technologies.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Chairman of the Company commented: "We are delighted that Forcrowd has obtained its EU Passport following a nearly year-long application procedure, which will allow them to fully launch their crowdfunding operations in two strategic sectors potentially across the whole of Europe; a significant increase in its market."

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157



About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company with a strategic focus on technology related investments, including a special regard towards Quantum Computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.