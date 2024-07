LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L), a British water utility company, said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer, Steve Buck, has decided to step down for personal reasons.



Subsequently, the company has appointed its Chief Customer and Digital Officer, Laura Flowerdew, as its new finance chief with effect from July 11.



Previously, Flowerdew had worked as CFO of Bristol Water Plc (BWRA.L).



