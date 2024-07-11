

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RS Group plc issued a trading update for the three months ended 30 June 2024. The Group said its trading in the first quarter was in line with expectations. Group revenue grew 3% over the same period in the prior year and declined by 3% on a like-for-like basis. In EMEA, like-for-like revenue declined 3%. Like-for-like revenue in Americas declined by 3%. Like-for-like revenue was down 3% in Asia Pacific.



The Group stated that it is progressing well with cost savings programme, the integration of acquisitions, and investment in operational efficiencies and system enhancements.



