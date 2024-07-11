

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays PLC (HAS.L), a provider of recruitment and human resources services, Thursday said fees for the fourth quarter decreased 17 percent from last year, impacted by decline in fees in all divisions. On a like-for-like basis, fees dropped 15 percent.



For fiscal 24, the company currently expects pre-exceptional operating profit to be about 105 million pounds, around the bottom end of the Bloomberg consensus range of 106 million pounds to 113 million pounds.



'Market conditions remained challenging in the quarter. Overall, we continued to see longer-than-normal 'time-to-hire', impacted by low levels of confidence,' commented Dirk Hahn, Chief Executive.



Preliminary results for the year ending June 30 are scheduled to be reported on August 22.



