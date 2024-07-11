

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (FRCOY.PK), a Japanese retail holding company, on Thursday recorded a rise in earnings for the nine-month period, on increased revenue helped by the performance of UNIQLO business.



In addition, the company has revised up its annual outlook.



For the nine-month period to May 31, the company posted a net profit of 312.838 billion yen or 1,018.25 yen per share, higher than 238.519 billion yen or 776.65 yen per share, registered for the same period last year.



Pre-tax income was at 477.767 billion yen as against previous year's 359.203 billion yen.



Operating income increased to 401.803 billion yen from 330.574 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue improved to 2.366 trillion yen from previous year's 2.143 trillion yen.



Revenue from UNIQLO Japan stood at 722 billion yen, with a year-over-year growth of 1.7 percent.



UNIQLO International generated revenue of 1.2928 trillion yen, up 17.8 percent year-on-year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company now expects net profit of 365 billion yen higher than its previous outlook of 320 billion yen.



The company now expects basic income per share of 1,190.09 yen, Up from the previous guidance of 1,043.39 yen per basic share.



Operating profit is now projected to be 475 billion yen, higher than earlier expectation of 450 billion yen.



Fast Retailing now expects to generate revenue of 3.070 trillion yen, an increase from its previous outlook of 3.030 trillion yen.



For the full year, the company intends to pay a total dividend of 400 yen per share, which includes an year-end dividend of 225 yen per share.



