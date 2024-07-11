

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased for the fifth straight month in June to the lowest level in nearly three years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in June, slightly slower than the 5.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Further, the latest inflation rate was the lowest since July 2021, when prices had risen the same 4.9 percent.



Prices for non-food goods grew 6.3 percent from last year, just below the 6.4 percent rise in May.



Costs for services were 8.8 percent more expensive, though weaker than the 9.3 percent surge in the previous month. Data showed that prices for food products rose 1.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in June.



