

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The NATO Summit has pledged its support for an 'irreversible path' to future membership for Ukraine in the western defense alliance, as well as more military assistance.



The leaders of the 32 member nations agreed to provide $43 billion worth of security assistance to Ukraine within the next year, which will include F-16 fighter jets and air defense support.



The leaders also announced significant steps to further support Ukraine's defense against Russia's relentless attacks.



These include the stand-up of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine initiative, which will coordinate equipment, training and force development for Ukraine as it advances on its path to full interoperability with NATO.



The effort will be based in Germany and carried out in countries throughout the alliance.



'The work we are doing together now will ensure that when the time is right, Ukraine can join [the alliance] without delay,' NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference after the second day's meeting among the allies. 'It is not a question of if, but when.'



The Secretary General decided to appoint a NATO Senior Representative in Ukraine to do the ground work for the accession process.



The Washington Summit Declaration, issued on Wednesday, says Ukraine's future is in NATO. 'Ukraine has become increasingly interoperable and politically integrated with the Alliance. We welcome the concrete progress Ukraine has made since the Vilnius Summit on its required democratic, economic, and security reforms. As Ukraine continues this vital work, we will continue to support it on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership'.



NATO will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance 'when Allies agree and conditions are met,' the declaration says.



NATO Foreign Ministers will continue to assess Ukraine's progress on interoperability as well as additional democratic and security sector reforms.



The leaders reaffirmed their 'unwavering solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the heroic defense of their nation.'



