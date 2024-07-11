

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The NATO summit has declared that Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to the allies' security.



'Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shattered peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area and gravely undermined global security,' says The Washington Summit Declaration, issued on its second day.



It notes that more than two-thirds of Allies have fulfilled their commitment of at least 2 percent of GDP annual defense spending, and that defense expenditure by European Allies and Canada has grown by 18 percent in 2024.



Welcoming NATO's thirty second ally and the latest member Sweden, the declaration reaffirmed NATO's commitment to its Open Door Policy, in line with Article 10 of the Washington Treaty.



The leaders laid out additional steps to continue to bolster NATO's strength through key investments in its defense industrial base.



Allied Heads of State and Government endorsed a new NATO Industrial Capacity Expansion pledge. It aims to accelerate defense industrial capacity and production across the Alliance, and underscores the strategic importance of transatlantic defense cooperation.



U.S. President Joe Biden said these investments are critical to maintaining deterrence as Russia is on a wartime footing with regard to defense production, while continuing its war against Ukraine.



He emphasized NATO's commitment to bolstering transatlantic deterrence and maintaining a lasting shield against aggression as he met with his alliance counterparts in Washington.



NATO's strength is the product of continued investment among allies - including U.S. investments to double the number of battle groups on NATO's eastern flank in recent years, the president said.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg detailed a broader list of summit outcomes to strengthen the alliance during a news conference.



Those include steps to advance NATO's modernized command structure and put a new generation of defense plans into practice.



The meeting pledged to expand partnerships with key allies in the Indo-Pacific. This year's summit includes high-level meetings with key partners in the region including Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.



The leaders also announced significant steps to further support Ukraine's defense against Russia's relentless attacks, as well as Ukraine's long-term bridge to membership in the alliance.



