Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Announces New Technical Publication on Its Wyoming Jades Available From the Journal of Gemmology

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") announces that its most recent scientific article outlining results from continuing research and investigation of its 100% owned Wyoming Jade (USA) properties, published in the March, 2024 issue of The Journal Of Gemmology, is now publicly accessible online here. The Company thanks the British Gemmological Association (Gem-A), publisher of this important international scientific journal for permission to distribute the link.

"Nephrite Jade from the Sky Zone, USA: Characteristics and Primary Hydrothermal Origin." is one of the issue's main feature articles, outlining results of in-depth technical studies on the genesis of Jade Leader's Wyoming Jades. High-level, scientific articles like this bring technical details of these new gemstones to the attention of the international gemstone market and substantially increase our Jade's visibility in the rapidly diminishing Jade supply chain. They also lay out the characteristics and testing parameters for third parties to properly test and evaluate our jades. Importantly, the special geological relationships documented regarding formation of Sky Jade significantly enhance exploration for new jade targets across all of Jade Leader's Wyoming properties.

"As the trend towards ethically sourced colored gems continues and synthetics drive the gem world away from diamonds, articles like this give the gem industry the technical information they need to appreciate the near and long-term market potential for these new American Jades," stated JP Jutras, P.Geol, President of the Company. "Jade supplies are dwindling worldwide and we are revolutionizing understanding of the previously undocumented geological processes behind Wyoming nephrite Jade formation. Articles like this significantly increase the visibility of our products and expertise and it is an honor to share it with the worldwide gemmological community through the highly respected Journal of Gemmology."

Company President JP Jutras prepared the 18 page feature article in collaboration with independent geologist Lanny Ream and Bear and Cara Williams of independent Stone Group Labs, both Fellows of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain (FGA). The article is based largely on characterization work performed on our Wyoming Jades at University of Alberta's Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Department electron microprobe laboratory with the assistance of Dr. Andrew Locock. The article was independently peer reviewed by gem experts, as is standard for feature articles in The Journal of Gemmology.

About The Journal of Gemmology and Gem-A

A leader in its field, The Journal of Gemmology publishes original, cutting-edge research articles on topics and aspects of gemmology relevant to a broad international audience. The Journal is published by Gem-A in collaboration with the Swiss Gemmological Institute (SSEF). Its current total circulation includes about 2,000 Gem-A members, qualified gemmologists and institutions worldwide.

The Gemmological Association of Great Britain, or Gem-A, is the world's longest established provider of gem and jewellery education. Gem-A's Gemmology Diploma evolved from the first gem course proposed for the UK jewellery trade in 1908. Taught in five different languages and 26 countries, their gemmology diplomas are recognised worldwide. Gem-A is also a leader in the gem and gemmology literature fields through the quarterly publication of The Journal of Gemmology and the trade magazine Gems & Jewellery.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent trade articles and mainstream publications suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better-known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc Hons geology, P.Geol., who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

Jade Leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and Jade carving knowledge to advance a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties, all carrying nephrite Jade with various characteristics, in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

