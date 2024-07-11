RECCE PHARMACEUTICALS

We highlight the opportunity of topical RECCE® 327 (R327) to address diabetic foot infections (DFIs), which is the leading cause of limb morbidity in diabetic patients and an area of unmet need as currently available topical drugs have limited effectiveness. Recce is planning to initiate a Phase III registration-enabling study in H2 CY24 in Indonesia. We anticipate that positive results from the trial could lead to Recce's earliest R327 commercialisation opportunity, through a launch in South-East Asia in the DFI indication in H2 CY26. The company announced an A$10m equity financing that is expected to extend its runway into FY26. We now obtain an rNPV valuation of A$688.5m (or A$3.07 per share), versus A$661.3m (or A$3.27 per share) previously. The reduced value per share is due to the anticipated increase in share count post-financing.

