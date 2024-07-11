Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco Recognized for Global Leadership in LGBTQ+ Inclusion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Cisco Systems Inc.

By Jennifer Rideout and Silma Lange

As we strive to build an Inclusive Future for All, the work we do to improve inclusion and belonging for LGBTQ+ Cisco employees is essential. In this spirit, we are proud to share that Cisco has been recognized by the 2023 Workplace Pride Impact Awards as an Ambassador-level achiever with a 78% rating. Our rating is one of the Most Improved year-over-year among hundreds of companies. Cisco was also the Top Scorer by Industry Sector in the Information & Communication Industry category.

Workplace Pride

Based in the Netherlands, Workplace Pride's mission is to drive LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace across the world by raising awareness and providing measurement, research, and networking opportunities. Their Global Benchmark is the go-to measurement tool of LGBTQ+ policies and practices for international employers, giving participating companies a tailored overview of their organization's LGBTQ+ policies and practices. Among the 120+ participating companies, many are our customers, partners, and competitors, which allows us to understand how Cisco measures against other companies passionate about inclusion.

Cisco's Achievement

Our 78% rating was the highest score ever given to Cisco in the 10 years our company has participated in the Global Benchmark, and we are among only 11 companies recognized in the Ambassador tier. With a 26% increase in our rating, Cisco is also one of the most improved among companies participating in the Benchmark. Some of the activities that contributed to this achievement include: the visible support from Cisco leadership, our LGBTQ+ Social Justice Fund, the launch of Pronouns in our Cisco Employee Central (CEC) Directory, Cisco's Self-ID program, and our Gender Affirmation policies.

"It has been both an effort and an honour to drive Cisco' participation in the Global Benchmark. I am very proud to see that the recent progress made for LGBTQIA+ employees at Cisco is reflected in our outstanding and record-breaking results for 2023. This shows the true power of collaboration globally and across organisations; together we can truly make a difference for our employees."

-Anna Chekelova (she/her), Pride Netherlands & Global Assessments Lead

Driving Inclusion

These achievements would not be possible without the tireless work of the Global Pride Inclusive Community, sponsors, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the People, Process & Policy organization and the Benefits team, and many other Cisco leaders, teams and individuals who drive inclusion of LGBTQ+ employees at Cisco every day. A special thanks to the Netherlands chapter of the Pride Inclusive Community, who partnered with Workplace Pride to assess how we are doing and how to continuously improve as a leader in LGBTQ+ inclusion.

"As a People & Communities representative and an ambassador for the Pride & Allies Community, it was my privilege to accept this award on behalf of Cisco. In my years as an HR leader, I have experienced firsthand what inclusion can do to improve engagement and performance. This award shows how Cisco's Inclusive Communities, powered by diverse employees and their allies, can change our company and industry for the better. Together, we power an inclusive future for all."

-Jack Naidoo (he/him), People & Communities Director - EMEA North

