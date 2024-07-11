Custodian Property Income REIT's (CREI's) confidence in its organic growth outlook is reflected in accelerated, fully covered DPS growth. Reversionary income potential is strong and, with the occupier market remaining robust, average rental values have continued to increase, providing ongoing support for the company's enhanced income strategy. The prospective dividend yield is 7.8% and the expected decline in interest rates should benefit earnings and support property valuations and NAV.

