The retail giant matched 100% of the electricity used in its operations with investments in renewable energy in 2023. From pv magazine USA Amazon set a goal in 2019 to match all of the electricity consumed in its global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030. The company announced recently that it achieved this target in 2023, seven years ahead of schedule. To be clear - Amazon is not a carbon emissions-free enterprise. The retail giant uses gas-powered trucking and flies commercial jets. Some of its data centers are operated on electric grids that are still heavily fossil fuel based. In ...

