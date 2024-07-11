

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google said that its dark web monitoring tool will be available to all the Google account users by late July to 'protect their online presence'.



Currently, the feature is only accessible to users with a Google One membership or subscription.



The monitoring tool helps users to detect if their personal information has been breached or leaked on the web. Also, it assists the users in removing the information from search results.



To access the tool, the user has to enter Google's 'Results about you' page to check whether personal data like home address, phone number, or email address surfaces in search results.



The dark web search results will be shown on 'Results to review' tab. If the user wants to remove their information, they could select 'Request to remove' option next to the search result.



'There may be a delay between when a request is approved and the result is removed from search results. You can check if your info is already removed within a few hours after it was approved', Google said.



However, if the user does not want to start a removal process, they could select 'Mark as reviewed' option.



'Google considers some results valuable to the public. These can include government or educational websites, online newspapers, or business websites. If your result is from a website like this, you won't find a 'Remove result' option', the Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)-owned company emphasized.



Moreover, the tech giant allows users to set up notifications to receive emails if Google finds any results similar to their personal information.



