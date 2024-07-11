

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a recent study conducted by the American Cancer Society and published in the medical journal CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, it was revealed that approximately 40% of new cancer cases and nearly half of deaths among adults aged 30 and older in the United States were linked to modifiable risk factors.



The study utilized data from the CDC and the National Cancer Institute to analyze 18 changeable risk factors across 30 types of cancer in 2019. The research highlighted 18 changeable risk factors across 30 types of cancer, revealing that more than 700,000 new cancer cases and over 262,000 deaths in 2019 were associated with lifestyle factors.



According to Farhad Islami, the lead author and senior scientific director of cancer disparity research at the American Cancer Society, changeable risk factors primarily involve lifestyle behavior.



The main risk factor identified was cigarette smoking, responsible for 20% of cancer cases and deaths, followed by excess body weight, alcohol consumption, UV radiation, physical inactivity, HPV infection, low fruit and vegetable consumption, and processed meat consumption.



Islami recommended that individuals can lower their cancer risk by avoiding or reducing exposure to these risk factors. Additionally, he suggested enhancing equitable access to preventive healthcare and promoting awareness about prevention strategies.



Islami also emphasized that quitting smoking, adhering to dietary guidelines, staying physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting sun exposure, and receiving necessary vaccinations such as those for Hepatitis B and HPV can significantly reduce the risk of chronic infections and associated cancers.



