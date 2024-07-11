

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the current year, a total of 143 individuals have been diagnosed with dengue fever in New York, while 41 cases have been reported in New Jersey, as confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



It has been noted by the CDC that the affected individuals had recently traveled, and there have been no instances of person-to-person transmission in these states.



Dr. Sharon Nachman, who serves as the head of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Medicine, stressed the significance of exercising caution during summer travel, particularly in areas where mosquitoes carrying dengue are active during dusk and dawn, and also pointed out that mosquitoes in New York do not transmit dengue. However, she cautioned about the presence of dengue-carrying mosquitoes outside the state, particularly in regions like Florida.



The CDC recently issued a health alert to healthcare providers warning about the heightened risk of dengue virus infections this year, as global dengue cases have reached record highs. Dengue is primarily transmitted through the bites of infected Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. Common symptoms of dengue fever include fever, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and rash. These symptoms typically appear within two weeks of a mosquito bite and last for 2-7 days, with most individuals recovering within a week.



Preventing dengue primarily involves avoiding mosquito bites. Although a dengue vaccine was approved by the US FDA in 2019 for children aged 9 to 16 in endemic areas, the manufacturer, Sanofi-Pasteur, has halted its production due to low demand. As of now, there is no dengue vaccine available for adults in the US.



