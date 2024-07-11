

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Market intelligence company IDC revealed that Apple's (AAPL) Vision Pro overall sales is unlikely to surpass 500,000 units in 2024, according to a report by Bloomberg.



The report further disclosed that the $3,500 headset is yet to sell 100,000 units in a quarter since its U.S. launch. Moreover, the domestic sales of the headset declined by 75 percent in the current quarter.



'The Vision Pro's success, regardless of its price, will ultimately depend on the available content,' said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at IDC. 'As Apple expands the product to international markets, it's crucial that local content is also made available.'



The mixed reality headset, launched in the U.S. in January 2024, is going to be available in the UK, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany on July 12.



The IDC estimates that the international launch would offset the decreased sales in the U.S. However, it is unlikely to revitalize overall sales.



Notably, the tech giant is working on a cheaper version of Vision Pro headset, which is set to launch in 2025.



