

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Lighting Products has recalled nearly 710,660 units of High Bay LED light fixtures due to fire hazard.



According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, plastic pins securing the LED board can degrade, allowing the energized LED board to come loose and contact the lens or combustible materials, posing a fire hazard.



The recall involves Best Lighting Products LEDFHB line of high bay light fixtures in 90, 105, 135, 178, 180, 215, 265, 320 and 425 watts. These lights were sold in white, and are typically used in commercial settings, such as warehouses and facilities with high ceilings.



The company has told customers to immediately inspect the fixture for any sign of pin degradation, a loose LED board, or discoloration of the lens. Consumers should immediately stop using light fixtures that show any sign of a loose LED board or discoloration of the lens, and turn the circuit off.



Customers can contact BLP for more information, and register online at www.highbayrecall.net to schedule a free inspection and on-site repair to replace the plastic pins with metal pins.



The company said it has received three reports of fires involving the recalled fixtures, however, no injuries have been reported.



The recalled products were sold exclusively through Best Lighting Products distributors from May 2017 through May 2024 for between $60 and $180 depending on size, wattage and accessories.



