WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tracey Travis, has decided to retire, effective June 30, 2025, after more than twelve years of exemplary leadership and service at the company.



A successor for the Chief Financial Officer role has been identified and will be named in the coming weeks, the company said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX