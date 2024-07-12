

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Immutep Limited (IMMP, IMM.AX) announced positive results from Cohort B of the TACTI-003 (KEYNOTE-PNC-34) Phase IIb trial evaluating eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with Merck & Co., Inc.'s (MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients or 1L HNSCC with negative PD-L1 expression.



IMMP closed Thursday's regular trading at $2.01 up $0.01 or 0.50%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further gained $0.71 or 35.32%.



The investigational immuno-oncology combination utilising efti and KEYTRUDA achieved an objective response rate (ORR) of 35.5% and a disease control rate or DCR of 58.1%, according to RECIST 1.1, in 1L HNSCC patients whose tumours do not express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score or CPS less than 1). These results are among the highest recorded for a chemotherapy-free approach in negative PD-L1 patients and compare favourably to a historical control of 5.4% ORR and 32.4% DCR from anti-PD-1 monotherapy, the company said.



Additionally, the investigational immuno-oncology combination attained a high complete response rate of 9.7%, which compares favourably to a historical control of 0% from anti-PD-1 monotherapy in 1L HNSCC patients with a CPS less than 1.



